Ontario announces C$2 bln refurbishment of Pickering nuclear plant

OTTAWA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Canada's most populous province of Ontario on Tuesday announced a C$2-billion ($1.5 billion) refurbishment project for the Pickering nuclear-generating station that would extend the aging plant's life by 30 years.

"The refurbishment of Pickering would create thousands of new jobs and help produce at least another 30 years of safe, reliable and clean electricity,” Ontario's Energy Minister Todd Smith said in a statement.

($1 = 1.3419 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer in Ottawa)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.