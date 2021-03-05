Onshore wind development must double, Germany's 50Hertz says

FRANKFURT, March 5 (Reuters) - German power grid operator 50Hertz ELI.BE on Friday called for a faster roll-out of onshore wind turbines whose expansion has slowed in recent years amid uncertainty and red tape.

"To be very clear: the annual addition of onshore wind power plants in our region must double for us to achieve 100% green power on our grids by 2032," said Stefan Kapferer, head of the company's management board.

The sector needs quicker permissioning procedures and faster court settlements of disputes over planned projects, he said.

Wind is meant to be the most important driver of Germany's transition to renewable energy, but citizens often hold up new constructions near residential areas.

New onshore wind capacity in 50Hertz's region of northeastern Germany, which supplies 18 million consumers with electricity, rose to 427 megawatts (MW) in 2020 from 286 MW in 2019, Kapferer said.

But this was well below the level needed each year to reach a targeted 8,400 MW by 2032, which 50Hertz has calculated is necessary to reach 100% carbon-free power on its grids.

50Hertz operates in a thinly populated area with plenty of wind power which has driven its technological headstart.

In 2020, green power rose to account for 62% of the power on its high-voltage grids, as it shifted to wind, solar and biomass and reduced thermal power.

50Hertz said it will invest 860 million euros ($1.03 billion) in 2021, up roughly 23% from last year, in network infrastructure such as cables and converter stations.

It operates in a regulated sector which is financed via consumer fees payable for power transmission.

50Hertz is 80%-owned by Belgian grid operator Elia ELI.BR and 20% are held by German public sector bank KfW KFW.UL.

It cooperates with neighbouring countries on joint offshore wind interconnectors.

($1 = 0.8386 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)

