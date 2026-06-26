Is onsemi's Synaptics Buyout a Defining Bet on the Physical AI Market?

onsemi ON is making its biggest strategic move yet, agreeing to acquire Synaptics Incorporated SYNA in an all-stock deal valued at roughly $7 billion. The acquisition strengthens onsemi’s transformation from a power and sensing specialist into a provider of intelligent, system-level solutions for the emerging Physical AI market.



The transaction adds Synaptics’ Edge AI compute platform, wireless connectivity technologies and human-machine interface portfolio to onsemi’s leadership in power semiconductors and sensing. Together, the companies aim to deliver integrated solutions spanning power, sensing, connected compute and control for autonomous vehicles, robotics, industrial automation and AR/VR applications. Management believes the combination could expand ON’s total addressable market by $30 billion to $243 billion by 2030.



The deal also aligns with the strategy outlined during onsemi’s first-quarter 2026earnings call where management highlighted accelerating AI data center demand, growing adoption of its Treo intelligent mixed-signal platform and increasing traction in software-defined vehicles and industrial automation. Executives emphasized that the company already possessed the technologies to capitalize on AI infrastructure and had remained focused on targeted acquisitions to broaden its technology portfolio.



Financially, the acquisition is expected to become accretive to non-GAAP earnings within 18 months after closing, while generating approximately $200 million in annual cost synergies. Synaptics shareholders will own about 12% of the combined company, with the transaction expected to close in mid-2027, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals.



If successfully integrated, the acquisition could position onsemi as one of the industry's most comprehensive Physical AI semiconductor platforms, extending well beyond its traditional power semiconductor franchise.

onsemi vs. STMicroelectronics vs. Texas Instruments: Who Wins?

onsemi is strengthening its competitive position against STMicroelectronics N.V. STM and Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN by capitalizing on accelerating AI infrastructure and edge intelligence trends.



ON expects its AI data center revenues to double in 2026, supported by growing adoption across hyperscalers and the entire power delivery chain, while its silicon carbide, GaN and Treo mixed-signal platforms are gaining traction in automotive, industrial automation and robotics. The proposed $7 billion all-stock acquisition of Synaptics further expands onsemi's presence in Edge AI compute, wireless connectivity, and human-machine interfaces, creating a broader Physical AI platform.



STMicroelectronics continues to leverage its strengths in silicon carbide, industrial automation and automotive semiconductors, but remains more exposed to cyclical automotive weakness despite expanding AI-enabled edge processing solutions. Texas Instruments, meanwhile, benefits from its broad analog and embedded processing portfolio, strong industrial customer base and manufacturing scale, but has largely relied on organic innovation rather than transformational acquisitions.



With AI infrastructure demand accelerating and intelligent edge applications proliferating, onsemi's aggressive acquisition strategy and integrated system-level approach could provide a stronger long-term growth catalyst than its peers.

ON Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Arizona-based semiconductor company have surged 103.5% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry, but underperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ON stock is currently trading at a discount compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 32.06, as evidenced by the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EPS Trend of onsemi

ON’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved upward in the past 60 days to $3.09 and $4.36 per share, respectively. The revised estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 31.5% and 41.1%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

onsemi stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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