onsemi's (ON) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y

onsemi ON reported third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $1.45 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.69% and surging 87% year over year.



Revenues of $2.19 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6% and improved 26% on a year-over-year basis.

Top-Line Details

Power Solutions Group revenues of $1.12 billion (accounting for 50.9% of revenues) increased 25.1% year over year.



Advanced Solutions Group revenues of $734.3 million (33.5% of revenues) increased 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.



Intelligent Sensing Group revenues of $342.2 million (15.6% of revenues) jumped 44.7% year over year.



In terms of end markets, Automotive (39.8% of revenues) revenues were $873.6 million, up 51.8% year over year. Industrial (28% of revenues) end-market (including military, aerospace and medical) revenues increased 27.8% year over year to $613.2 million. Other (32.2% of revenues) end-market revenues grew 2.8% year over year to $705.8 million.

ON Semiconductor Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

ON Semiconductor Corporation price-eps-surprise | ON Semiconductor Corporation Quote

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross margin was 49.3% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 41.5%.



Non-GAAP operating expenses increased 0.4% year over year to $299.8 million.



Non-GAAP operating margin was 35.4%, up from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 24.5%, courtesy of a higher revenue base and improvements in gross margin.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sep 30, 2022, onsemi had cash and cash equivalents of $2.45 billion compared with $1.79 billion on Jul 1, 2022.



Total debt (including the current portion), as of Jul 1, 2022, was $3.21 billion, unchanged from the reported figure on Jul 1, 2022.



Third-quarter 2022 cash flow from operations amounted to $1 billion compared with the previous quarter’s reported figure of $420.8 million.



Free cash flow amounted to $731.3 million compared with $202.7 million in the previous quarter.

Guidance

For fourth-quarter 2022, onsemi expects revenues between $2.01 billion and $2.14 billion.



Non-GAAP gross margin is projected in the range of 47-49%.



Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected in the range of $305-$320 million.



Non-GAAP earnings are envisioned between $1.18 per share and $1.34 per share.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

onsemi currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



onsemi shares have lost 0.7% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 33.6%.



Airbnb ABNB, Super Micro Computer SMCI and Blackbaud BLKB are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. All three sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and are set to report their quarterly results on Nov 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Airbnb and Blackbaud are down 30.8% and 31.7% year to date, respectively. Super Micro is up 56.4% over the same time frame.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI): Free Stock Analysis Report



ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON): Free Stock Analysis Report



Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.