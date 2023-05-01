onsemi's (ON) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

onsemi ON reported first-quarter 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.19 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2% but declining 2.5% year over year.



Revenues of $1.96 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2% and improved 0.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Top-Line Details

Power Solutions Group revenues of $1.01 billion (accounting for 51.7% of revenues) increased 2.6% year over year.



Advanced Solutions Group revenues of $592.7 million (30.2% of revenues) decreased 14% on a year-over-year basis.



Intelligent Sensing Group revenues of $354.2 million (18.1% of revenues) jumped 31.7% year over year.



In terms of end markets, Automotive (50.3% of revenues) revenues were $986 million, up 38% year over year.



Industrial (28.4% of revenues) end-market (including military, aerospace and medical) revenues increased 6.6% year over year to $556.2 million.



Other (21.3% of revenues) end-market revenues declined 39.3% year over year to $417.5 million.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 260 basis points (bps) year over year to 46.8%.



Non-GAAP operating expenses decreased 5.5% year over year to $286 million.



Non-GAAP operating margin was 32.2%, down 170 bps on a year-over-year basis to 32.2%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, 2023, onsemi had cash and cash equivalents of $2.70 billion compared with $2.92 billion on Dec 31, 2022.



Total debt (including the current portion), as of Mar 31, 2023, was $3.46 billion, up from $3.19 billion reported on Dec 31, 2022.



First-quarter 2023 cash flow from operations amounted to $408.9 million compared with the previous quarter’s reported figure of $731.3 million.



Free cash flow amounted to $87.4 million compared with $389.3 million in the previous quarter.

Guidance

For the second quarter of 2023, onsemi expects revenues between $1.98 billion and $2.08 billion.



Non-GAAP gross margin is projected in the range of 45.5-47.5%.



Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected in the range of $297-$312 million.



Non-GAAP earnings are envisioned between $1.14 per share and $1.28 per share.

