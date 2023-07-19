onsemi's (ON) Elite SiC Powers BorgWarner's EV Solutions

onsemi ON recently announced a strategic collaboration with BorgWarner BWA for its silicon carbide (SiC) devices, worth over $1 billion. BWA will use onsemi's EliteSiC 1200 V and 750 V devices in its VIPER power modules.

BorgWarner’s SiC traction inverters already offer higher efficiency, better cooling, faster-charging and smaller size for EVs. With EliteSiC technology, BorgWarner’s solutions will likely provide improved power density and efficiency, increasing the range and performance of EVs.

Range anxiety caused due to lower efficiency of battery power has been a key barrier in the adoption of EV. onsemi’s EliteSiC technology caters to this issue by reducing range anxiety in the traction inverter. With its chip-to-system support and execution track record, it will provide industry-leading SiC-based solutions to BorgWarner.

onsemi’s strategic investments in SiC manufacturing capacity aid BorgWarner meet the growing demand for its solutions.

ON Semiconductor Corporation Price and Consensus

ON Semiconductor Corporation price-consensus-chart | ON Semiconductor Corporation Quote

Strong Product Portfolio Boosts onsemi’s Partnerships

ON offers high-performance EliteSiC technology with high quality, reliability and supply assurance for the EV traction market. It has a long history of expertise in power semiconductor products for high-volume automotive applications.

Semiconductor companies like onsemi are expected to benefit from positive trends such as the increasing adoption of cloud computing, AI, EVs, and Internet of Things that require high-performance analog and mixed signal solutions.

Shares of onsemi have increased 68.1% year to date compared with the Zacks Semiconductor – Analog and Mixed industry and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector. Stocks in the industry and the sector surged 34.1% and 41.6% year to date, respectively.

The uptick can be attributed to its diverse portfolio offering in automotive and industrial end-markets. onsemi is winning market share in the automotive segment thanks to its silicon carbide dominance and intelligent power and sensing solution.

onsemi’s dominant position in silicon carbide has been a major factor driving its strong partner base with automotive companies like BMW AG BMWYY and Volkswagen VWAGY, thereby driving growth.

BMW AG selected onsemi’s EliteSiC technology to support range extension for their next-generation electric vehicles. They partnered to equip their future electric drivetrains with silicon carbide technology to increase efficiency and system-level performance.

Volkswagen also partnered with onsemi to use EliteSiC technology in its electric vehicles. Its EliteSiC 1200 V silicon carbide power module supports the front and rear traction inverters in VW models.

onsemi's efforts to increase its production capacity has been noteworthy. Its signed long-term supply agreements with various companies are expected to help secure $1 billion in committed SiC revenues in 2023.

However, persistent macroeconomic constraints, weakening demand and inventory corrections is expected to hurt onsemi in the near term. Stiff competition, lower factory utilization and the negative impact of EFK fab acquisition are headwinds.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company expects second-quarter 2023 revenues between $1.98 billion and $2.08 billion. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.02 billion, indicating a 3.15% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus estimate for earnings has remained unchanged at $1.21 per share in the past 30 days, indicating a year-over-year fall of 9.7%.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR (BMWYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.