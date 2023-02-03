onsemi (ON) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

onsemi ON is slated to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 6.



For fourth-quarter 2022, onsemi expects revenues between $2.01 billion and $2.14 billion. Earnings are expected to be $1.18-$1.34 per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.27 per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days, indicating growth of 16.51% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for revenues stands at $2.08 billion, suggesting an improvement of 12.66% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



onsemi’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.30%.

ON Semiconductor Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

ON Semiconductor Corporation price-eps-surprise | ON Semiconductor Corporation Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Factors to Note

onsemi’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from increased adoption of its products in end-markets like electric vehicles (EV), advanced driver assistance systems, and energy infrastructure and factory automation.



The company’s expanding portfolio of highly-differentiated intelligent power and sensing products has been attracting customers. Moreover, onsemi has been rapidly expanding its capacity across new sites like Hudson, NH. These factors are likely to have driven its fourth-quarter top-line growth.



Manufacturing efficiencies, the reallocation of capacity to strategic and high-margin products to drive favorable mix shift, and continued elimination of price-to-value discrepancies are likely to have driven higher margin performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



In this regard, divestments of fabs in Belgium, South Portland, Pocatello, and Niigata, Japan, facilities are expected to have benefited gross margin expansion, as well as reduced fixed costs.



However, onsemi’s fourth-quarter performance is expected to have been affected by global supply-chain constraints. Also, continued weakness in non-strategic end markets of computing and consumer is expected to have hurt top-line growth.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



onsemi has an Earnings ESP of +0.34% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Cambium Networks CMBM has an Earnings ESP of +9.27% and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Cambium shares have declined 9.9% in the past year. CMBM is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 16.



Bruker BRKR has an Earnings ESP of +3.88% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



Bruker shares have gained 8.2% in the past year. BRKR is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 9.



Perion Network PERI currently has an Earnings ESP of +13.40% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Perion shares have gained 76.1% in the past year. PERI is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 8.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Perion Network Ltd (PERI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.