onsemi (ON) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

onsemi ON is set to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 7.



For the quarter, onsemi expects revenues between $1.74 billion and $1.84 billion. Earnings are expected between 89 cents and $1.01 per share.



For the fourth quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 94 cents per share, unchanged in the past 30 days. The projection indicates a surge of 168.57% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.79 billion, suggesting an improvement of 23.84% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



onsemi’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 18.52%, on average.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for onsemi prior to this announcement.

Factors to Consider

onsemi is benefiting from broad-based strength across industrial, computing, consumer and automotive end-markets. The company continues to gain traction among electric vehicle manufacturers. It is witnessing a solid demand environment, particularly for its power and sensing products, which it expects to continue in the near term.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for the Automotive end market is pegged at $607 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 23.6%.



The Industrial market is expected to have benefited from strong demand for power modules. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $498 million for the Industrial/Medical/Mil-Aero end markets, suggesting an improvement of 43.1% year over year.



In the to-be-reported quarter, onsemi completed the acquisition of GT Advanced Technologies, a producer of silicon carbide (SiC). The acquisition, which enhances onsemi’s ability to secure and grow the supply of SiC, is anticipated to have driven the company’s top line.



Communications end-market revenues are anticipated to have been driven by the rapid deployment of 5G. However, weakness in the smartphone business might have acted as a headwind. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $262 million for the Communications end-markets, indicating a decline of 0.76% year over year.



Continued strength in client and server business is anticipated to have added to the top line in the Computing end-market segment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $260 million for the Computing end markets, which indicates an increase of 27.7% year over year.

