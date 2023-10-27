onsemi (ON) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

On Semiconductor ON is slated to release its third-quarter 2023 results on Oct 30.



For third-quarter 2023, onsemi expects revenues between $2.095 billion and $2.195 billion. Earnings are expected in the range of $1.27-$1.41 per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.35 per share, unchanged in the past 30 days, indicating a decline of 6.90% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $2.15 billion, suggesting a deterioration of 2.10% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

ON Semiconductor Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

ON Semiconductor Corporation price-eps-surprise | ON Semiconductor Corporation Quote

onsemi’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.66%.

Let us see how things are shaping up prior to this announcement.

Factors to Note

onsemi’s third-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the increased adoption of its products in automotive and industrial end markets.



Our model estimate for third-quarter 2023 automotive segment revenues is pegged at $100.6 million, indicating a 15.2% year-over-year growth.



In the to-be-reported quarter, onsemi expects substantial top-line growth, with revenue from eight-megapixel image sensors more than doubling year-over-year, driven by the innovative Hyperlux Family sensors for automotive and industrial applications.



It is winning market share in the automotive segment thanks to its silicon carbide dominance and intelligent power and sensing solution.



Our model estimate for third-quarter 2023 intelligent sensing group revenues is pegged at $353.9 million, indicating a 3.4% year-over-year growth.



onsemi's EliteSIC silicon carbide modules increase the efficiency and lower the weight of the traction inverters, extending electric vehicle range and improving performance. These factors are likely to have driven its third-quarter top line.



In this regard, an expanding clientele with the likes of Volkswagen, Tesla, Mercedes Benz, Jaguar Land Rover, BMW AG, ZEEKR and Hyundai Motor Group are expected to have driven the demand for silicon carbide and benefited top-line growth.



However, onsemi’s third-quarter top line is expected to have been affected by stiff competition and persistent weakness in non-strategic end markets. Also, lower factory utilization, negative impact of EFK fab acquisition and slow wafer starts are expected to have hurt margin performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is exactly the case here.



onsemi has an Earnings ESP of +1.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



GoDaddy GDDY has an Earnings ESP of +8.11% and sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



GoDaddy shares have declined 3.1% year to date. GDDY is set to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 2.



Fastly FSLY has an Earnings ESP of +17.24% and a Zacks Rank #2 , at present.



Fastly shares have gained 72.8% year to date. FSLY is set to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 1.



Bill Holdings BILL has an Earnings ESP of +4.42% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present



Bill Holdings shares have declined 17.2% year to date. BILL is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Nov 2.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.