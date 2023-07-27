onsemi (ON) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

onsemi ON is slated to release its second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 31.

For second-quarter 2023, onsemi expects revenues between $1.98 billion and $2.08 billion. Earnings are expected in the range of $1.14-$1.28 per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.21 per share, unchanged in the past 30 days. The projection indicates a decline of 9.7% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $2.02 billion, suggesting a deterioration of 3.15% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

onsemi’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.54%.

Let’s see how things are shaping up prior to this announcement.

Factors to Note

onsemi’s second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the increased adoption of its products in automotive and industrial end markets. Our model estimate for second-quarter 2023 automotive segment revenues is pegged at $877.7 million, indicating a 12% year over year growth.

It is winning market share in the automotive segment, thanks to its silicon carbide dominance and intelligent power and sensing solution. Our model estimate for second-quarter 2023 intelligent sensing group revenues is pegged at $328.7 million, indicating a 5.6% year-over-year growth.

onsemi's EliteSIC silicon carbide modules increase the efficiency and lower the weight of the traction inverters, extending electric vehicle range and improving performance. These factors are likely to have driven its second-quarter top line.

In this regard, an expanding clientele in the likes of Volkswagen, Tesla, Mercedes Benz, Jaguar Land Rover, BMW AG, ZEEKR and Hyundai Motor Group are expected to have driven demand for silicon carbide and benefited top-line growth.

However, onsemi’s second-quarter top line is expected to have been affected by stiff competition and persistent weakness in non-strategic end markets. Also, lower factory utilization, negative impact of EFK fab acquisition and slow wafer starts are expected to have hurt margin performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

onsemi is expected to have faced supply chain constrains across several automotive technologies in the to-be reported quarter. Nevertheless, continuous growth in its Hudson, Czech Republic and South Korea manufacturing sites are expected to overcome supply chain issues.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s exactly the case here.



onsemi has an Earnings ESP of +1.34% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

