onsemi (ON) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y

onsemi ON reported first-quarter 2024 non-GAAP earnings of $1.08 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.85% but declining 9.2% year over year.



Revenues of $1.86 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.61% but declined 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Top-Line Details

Power Solutions Group revenues of $874.2 million (accounting for 47% of revenues) increased 1.6% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.68%.



Analog & Mixed Group revenues of $697 million (37.4% of revenues) decreased 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. The figure beat the consensus mark by 1.45%.



Intelligent Sensing Group revenues of $291.5 million (15.6% of revenues) fell 17.7% year over year. However, the figure missed the consensus mark by 6.09%.



In terms of end markets, Automotive (54.6% of revenues) revenues were $1.02 billion, up 3.2% year over year. The figure also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.33%.



Industrial (25.6% of revenues) end-market (including military, aerospace and medical) revenues decreased 14.4% year over year to $476.1 million. The figure lagged the consensus mark by 11.4%.



Others (19.8% of revenues) end-market revenues declined 11.5% year over year to $369.4 million. The figure beat the consensus mark by 19.42%.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 90 basis points (bps) year over year to 45.9%.



Non-GAAP operating expenses increased 10% year over year to $314.3 million.



Non-GAAP operating margin was 29%, down 320 bps on a year-over-year basis.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Mar 29, 2024, onsemi had cash and cash equivalents of $2.61 billion compared with $2.48 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.



Total debt (including the current portion), as of Mar 29, 2024, was $3.34 billion, unchanged sequentially.



First-quarter 2024 cash flow from operations amounted to $498.7 million compared with the previous quarter’s reported figure of $611.2 million.



Free cash flow amounted to $276.3 million compared with free cash flow of $220.7 million in the previous quarter.

Guidance

For the second quarter of 2024, onsemi expects revenues between $1.68 billion and $1.78 billion.



Non-GAAP gross margin is projected in the range of 44.2-46.2%.



Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected in the range of $313-$328 million.



Non-GAAP earnings are envisioned between 86 cents per share and 98 cents per share.

