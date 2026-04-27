Onsemi Expands EV Collaboration With NIO; Shares Rise Pre-market

(RTTNews) - ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON), on Monday, announced an expanded strategic collaboration with NIO Inc. (NIO) to advance next-generation electric vehicle platforms.

The company said the partnership will support NIO's transition from 400V to 900V architectures using onsemi's EliteSiC enhanced M3e technology.

The company said that this integration is expected to accelerate the development of high-voltage electric vehicle systems.

The company also added that the technology is expected to improve energy efficiency, thermal performance, and overall drivetrain output, enabling longer driving range, faster charging times, and enhanced vehicle performance.

The expanded collaboration builds on a longstanding partnership.

The company's EliteSiC technology previously supported NIO's 400V platforms.

The technology now underpins NIO's 900V architectures, including flagship models and vehicles debuting at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show.

The company said the collaboration reflects a broader industry shift.

The shift is toward closer integration between automakers and semiconductor firms.

In the pre-market trading, onsemi is 0.51% higher at $98.90 on the Nasdaq.

In the pre-market trading, 2.33% higher at $6.36 on the New York Stock Exchange.

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