onsemi to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 4, 2025

onsemi will release Q2 financial results on August 4, 2025, followed by a conference call at 9 a.m. ET.

onsemi will announce its second-quarter financial results for the period ending July 4, 2025, on August 4, 2025, before market opening. A conference call will take place at 9 a.m. ET on the same day, which can be accessed via a live webcast on the company's website or through a pre-registration for teleconference access. onsemi focuses on transformative innovations in automotive and industrial sectors, currently addressing key trends like vehicle electrification, sustainable energy, and industrial automation. The company is listed on the Nasdaq-100 Index and S&P 500 Index. For more information, interested parties can visit www.onsemi.com or contact their public relations and investor relations representatives.

Potential Positives

onsemi is scheduled to announce its second-quarter financial results, indicating a proactive approach to transparency and investor communication.

The company is hosting a conference call, allowing investors and interested parties to directly engage with the management and gain insights into the company's performance and strategies.

onsemi's focus on megatrends such as vehicle electrification, sustainable energy grids, and industrial automation aligns with current market demands and positions the company for future growth.

Being included in both the Nasdaq-100 Index and the S&P 500 index underscores onsemi's significance in the market and enhances its visibility among investors.

Potential Negatives

Failure to provide any preliminary financial data or guidance ahead of the announcement may lead to investor uncertainty and potential negative speculation about the company's performance.



By not releasing any information regarding potential challenges or risks in their market segments, the company may face criticism for a lack of transparency, which is crucial for investor trust.



Scheduling the conference call at 9 a.m. ET may conflict with other significant market events, potentially limiting investor participation and engagement.

FAQ

When will onsemi announce its second quarter financial results?

onsemi plans to announce its second quarter financial results on August 4, 2025, before the market opens.

How can I access the onsemi conference call?

Investors can access the conference call via a live webcast on the company's website or by pre-registering for the teleconference.

What time is the onsemi conference call scheduled?

The onsemi conference call is scheduled for 9 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on August 4, 2025.

Where can I find the re-broadcast of the conference call?

The re-broadcast will be available on the onsemi website approximately one hour after the live broadcast and will last for 30 days.

What markets does onsemi focus on?

onsemi focuses on automotive and industrial end-markets, emphasizing vehicle electrification, sustainable energy, and industrial automation.

$ON Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ON stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ON stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.

on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/25, 02/11.

$ON Insider Trading Activity

$ON insiders have traded $ON stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALAN CAMPBELL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,371 shares for an estimated $707,037.

$ON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 367 institutional investors add shares of $ON stock to their portfolio, and 457 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ON in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/26/2025

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025

Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/08/2025

$ON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ON recently. We have seen 23 analysts offer price targets for $ON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joe Quatrochi from Wells Fargo set a target price of $65.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $60.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 John Vinh from Keybanc set a target price of $65.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Christopher Danely from Citigroup set a target price of $60.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Pradeep Ramani from UBS set a target price of $55.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $72.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Matthew Prisco from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $55.0 on 06/18/2025

About onsemi











onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) is driving disruptive innovations to help build a better future. With a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets, the company is accelerating change in megatrends such as vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure. onsemi offers a highly differentiated and innovative product portfolio, delivering intelligent power and sensing technologies that solve the world’s most complex challenges and leads the way to creating a safer, cleaner, and smarter world. onsemi is included in the Nasdaq-100 Index® and S&P 500® index. Learn more about onsemi at www.onsemi.com.





onsemi and the onsemi logo are trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders.







Contacts

















Krystal Heaton







Director, Head of Public Relations







onsemi







(480) 242-6943









Krystal.Heaton@onsemi.com











Parag Agarwal







Vice President - Investor Relations & Corporate Development







onsemi







(602) 244-3437









investor@onsemi.com











