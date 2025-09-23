Markets
Onsemi To Acquire Rights To Vcore Power Technologies From Aura Semiconductor

September 23, 2025 — 06:20 am EDT

(RTTNews) - onsemi (ON) has entered into an agreement with Aura Semiconductor to acquire rights to its Vcore power technologies including associated intellectual property licenses. onsemi expects that this transaction will have minimal impact to its GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share in the first fiscal year following close and accretive thereafter.

Sudhir Gopalswamy, group president of the Intelligent Sensing and Analog and Mixed-Signal Group, onsemi, said: "Integrating these technologies into our broader power management portfolio will enable us to deliver solutions with superior power density, efficiency and thermals and enable more compute capacity per rack."

