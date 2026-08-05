ONON Stock Decision Growth Potential Versus Premium Valuation Now

Investors evaluating On Holding AG ONON must balance a fast-growing premium sportswear business against a valuation that already assumes continued execution. The company is expanding sales, earnings and margins, but elevated expectations can magnify any operating setback.



On’s innovation pipeline, international reach and broader category mix support the growth case. Tariffs, competition and rising investment requirements keep the risk-reward profile more balanced.

ONON Growth Creates Investment Appeal

On expects at least 23% constant-currency net sales growth in 2026, with direct-to-consumer, Asia-Pacific and apparel projected to outperform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate calls for 2026 sales of $4.50 billion, up 23.6%, followed by another 20.9% increase to $5.44 billion in 2027.



Earnings growth is expected to outpace sales. The consensus estimate projects earnings of $1.76 per share in 2026, up 81.4%, and $2.14 in 2027, a further 21.6% increase. Brand relevance is also broadening. First-quarter footwear sales rose 24% at constant currency, while apparel and accessories advanced 57.5% and 86.6%, respectively.





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On Holding Premium Model Supports Margins

On’s premium model is translating product desirability into higher profitability. First-quarter gross margin expanded 430 basis points to 64.2%, while adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 21% from 16.5%. Full-price selling, sourcing gains, lower air freight and operating efficiencies supported the improvement.



Management expects full-year gross margin of at least 64.5% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.5%-20%. That outlook includes continued investment in innovation, retail and brand building, suggesting that the company can fund expansion without abandoning margin discipline.

ONON Valuation Requires Strong Execution

ONON trades at 18.9X forward 12-month earnings, above the Zacks sub-industry average of 14.9X. Its forward price-to-sales multiple of 4.8X also exceeds the sub-industry’s 1.9X. The stock is near the low end of its three-year valuation range, but it still carries a premium to direct industry benchmarks.



That premium places more weight on continued sales gains, earnings delivery and margin stability. Rapid projected growth partly offsets the valuation concern, yet slower category adoption or weaker international momentum could quickly challenge investor confidence.





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On Holding Risks Challenge the Bull Case

Tariffs remain a key risk because about 90% of On’s footwear production was concentrated in Vietnam in 2025. The company’s margin guidance includes an incremental tariff assumption, but further trade-policy changes could add costs or limit pricing flexibility.



Competitive intensity is another concern. Nike, Inc. NKE combines global scale with broad running, lifestyle, wholesale and direct channels. Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK, owner of HOKA, also competes directly in premium performance footwear. ONON is also increasing marketing and retail spending. First-quarter marketing expenses rose 35.1%, and selling expenses increased 16%, raising the execution burden if demand slows.

ONON Signals Point Toward Balanced View

The bottom line is that On offers above-average growth and improving profitability, but its valuation leaves limited room for missed expectations. The stock’s prospects depend on maintaining premium pricing, scaling newer categories and converting brand investment into durable earnings.



ONON currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating a neutral near-term earnings-estimate outlook. Its Growth Score of A supports the growth profile, while the Value Score of D reflects less favorable valuation characteristics. Together, those signals favor a measured view that recognizes the company’s expansion potential without overlooking the price investors are paying for it. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.