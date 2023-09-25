ONON Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of On Holding AG (Symbol: ONON) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.28, changing hands as low as $26.79 per share. On Holding AG shares are currently trading down about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ONON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ONON's low point in its 52 week range is $15.44 per share, with $37.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.53.

