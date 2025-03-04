$ONON Earnings Results: $ONON Reports Quarterly Earnings

$ONON ($ONON) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.34 per share, beating estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $616,318,500, beating estimates of $605,732,905 by $10,585,595.
$ONON Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 243 institutional investors add shares of $ONON stock to their portfolio, and 222 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 5,563,956 shares (-32.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $304,737,870
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,436,250 shares (+382.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $188,203,412
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 3,169,543 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $173,595,870
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 2,892,116 shares (-66.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $158,401,193
- ANOMALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,947,762 shares (-89.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $106,678,924
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,738,215 shares (+57.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,202,035
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP removed 1,580,135 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $79,243,770
