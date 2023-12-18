Ono Pharmaceutical (OPHLF) Price Target Increased by 9.20% to 19.70

The average one-year price target for Ono Pharmaceutical (OTC:OPHLF) has been revised to 19.70 / share. This is an increase of 9.20% from the prior estimate of 18.04 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.94 to a high of 38.23 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.08% from the latest reported closing price of 17.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 324 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ono Pharmaceutical. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 7.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPHLF is 0.16%, an increase of 6.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.51% to 60,061K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 11,704K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,999K shares, representing a decrease of 53.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPHLF by 39.97% over the last quarter.

JOHIX - JOHCM International Select Fund Institutional Shares holds 5,782K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,047K shares, representing a decrease of 4.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPHLF by 13.48% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,595K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,527K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPHLF by 12.48% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,363K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,319K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPHLF by 12.51% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,098K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,923K shares, representing an increase of 8.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPHLF by 3.80% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.