Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd - ADR (OPHLY) Price Target Increased by 29.83% to 7.51

The average one-year price target for Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd - ADR (OTC:OPHLY) has been revised to 7.51 / share. This is an increase of 29.83% from the prior estimate of 5.78 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.85 to a high of 25.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.33% from the latest reported closing price of 5.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPHLY is 0.00%, a decrease of 64.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.48% to 32K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 13K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 5.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPHLY by 17.37% over the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 13K shares.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 125.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPHLY by 55.55% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 82.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPHLY by 0.11% over the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 55.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPHLY by 146.83% over the last quarter.

