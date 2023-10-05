Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd - ADR (OPHLY) Price Target Increased by 10.78% to 7.59

The average one-year price target for Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd - ADR (OTC:OPHLY) has been revised to 7.59 / share. This is an increase of 10.78% from the prior estimate of 6.85 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.16 to a high of 20.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.09% from the latest reported closing price of 6.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPHLY is 0.00%, a decrease of 88.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 69.73% to 40K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Comerica Bank holds 17K shares.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 12K shares.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares, representing a decrease of 1,110.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPHLY by 91.45% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 79.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPHLY by 333.37% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 64.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPHLY by 151.65% over the last quarter.

