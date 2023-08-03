News & Insights

Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd - ADR (OPHLY) Price Target Decreased by 29.33% to 6.89

August 03, 2023 — 02:20 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd - ADR (OTC:OPHLY) has been revised to 6.89 / share. This is an decrease of 29.33% from the prior estimate of 9.76 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.22 to a high of 11.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.15% from the latest reported closing price of 6.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPHLY is 0.00%, a decrease of 94.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 98.58% to 11K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OPHLY / Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares, representing a decrease of 1,110.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPHLY by 91.45% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 51.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPHLY by 65.96% over the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

