Ono Pharmaceutical Co., - Depositary Receipt () (OPHLY) Price Target Increased by 19.99% to 7.80

The average one-year price target for Ono Pharmaceutical Co., - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:OPHLY) has been revised to 7.80 / share. This is an increase of 19.99% from the prior estimate of 6.50 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.84 to a high of 24.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.86% from the latest reported closing price of 5.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 320 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ono Pharmaceutical Co., - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPHLY is 0.14%, a decrease of 3.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 181,152.27% to 58,833K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 11,704K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,999K shares, representing a decrease of 53.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPHLY by 39.97% over the last quarter.

JOHIX - JOHCM International Select Fund Institutional Shares holds 5,782K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,047K shares, representing a decrease of 4.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPHLY by 13.48% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,682K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,595K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPHLY by 6.24% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,363K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,319K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPHLY by 12.51% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,171K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,098K shares, representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPHLY by 6.80% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.