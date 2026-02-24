Ono Pharmaceutical Co. (OPHLF) Price Target Decreased by 10.83% to 13.58

The average one-year price target for Ono Pharmaceutical Co. (OTCPK:OPHLF) has been revised to $13.58 / share. This is a decrease of 10.83% from the prior estimate of $15.23 dated May 6, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.67 to a high of $19.76 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.59% from the latest reported closing price of $14.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 188 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ono Pharmaceutical Co.. This is an decrease of 96 owner(s) or 33.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPHLF is 0.11%, an increase of 6.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.78% to 37,398K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,687K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,128K shares , representing a decrease of 7.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPHLF by 16.19% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,525K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,761K shares , representing a decrease of 6.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPHLF by 16.63% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,446K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,372K shares , representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPHLF by 5.34% over the last quarter.

EFAV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF holds 1,731K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,222K shares , representing an increase of 29.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPHLF by 43.77% over the last quarter.

BBJP - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF holds 1,329K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,288K shares , representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPHLF by 4.26% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.