Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Reports Retreat In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (OPHLF.PK) revealed earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled JPY17.673 billion, or JPY37.58 per share. This compares with JPY24.794 billion, or JPY52.75 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.4% to JPY127.536 billion from JPY117.675 billion last year.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: JPY17.673 Bln. vs. JPY24.794 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY37.58 vs. JPY52.75 last year. -Revenue: JPY127.536 Bln vs. JPY117.675 Bln last year.

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company expects a rise in earnings and revenue.

For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, Ono Pharmaceutical anticipates a net profit of JPY 67 billion, up 33.9% from last year. Income per basic share is projected to be at JPY 142.62.

The firm projects revenue of JPY 490 billion, up 0.6% from the prior year.

Ono Pharmaceutical aims to pay a total annual dividend of JPY 80 per share, unchanged from the previous year’s JPY 80 per share.

