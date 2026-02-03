Ono Pharmaceutical Co., - Depositary Receipt (OPHLY) Price Target Increased by 28.77% to 2.56

The average one-year price target for Ono Pharmaceutical Co., - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:OPHLY) has been revised to $2.56 / share. This is an increase of 28.77% from the prior estimate of $1.99 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$0.79 to a high of $8.97 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 44.52% from the latest reported closing price of $4.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ono Pharmaceutical Co., - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPHLY is 0.01%, an increase of 22.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.50% to 78K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GAMMA Investing holds 50K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares , representing an increase of 6.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPHLY by 17.27% over the last quarter.

Fulton Bank, N.a. holds 14K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPHLY by 16.69% over the last quarter.

SPWO - SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF holds 7K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 45.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPHLY by 15.26% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 5K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing a decrease of 284.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPHLY by 74.14% over the last quarter.

Westside Investment Management holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

