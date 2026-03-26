BioTech

Ono Pharma Submits Application For Manufacturing And Marketing Approval Of Ripretinib

March 26, 2026 — 02:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ono Pharmaceutical (4528.T) announced that it has submitted an application for the manufacturing and marketing approval of ripretinib or DCC-2618, developed by Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, for the indication of gastrointestinal stromal tumor that has progressed following cancer chemotherapy. The application is based on the results of the INVICTUS study, a global Phase 3 clinical study.

Deciphera, a member of Ono Pharmaceutical Co., is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing important new medicines and providing hope to people living with cancer, neurologic and autoimmune disease.

Shares of Ono Pharma are trading at 2,476 yen, up 0.61%.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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