Only Two Days Left To Cash In On Taitron Components' (NASDAQ:TAIT) Dividend

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next two days. Investors can purchase shares before the 12th of November in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of November.

Taitron Components's next dividend payment will be US$0.04 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.14 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Taitron Components has a trailing yield of approximately 6.3% on its current stock price of $2.54. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Taitron Components distributed an unsustainably high 145% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without extenuating circumstances, we'd consider the dividend at risk of a cut. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Taitron Components generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 36% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's good to see that while Taitron Components's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Click here to see how much of its profit Taitron Components paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:TAIT Historic Dividend November 9th 2020

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Taitron Components's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 49% per annum for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, four years ago, Taitron Components has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

Is Taitron Components an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been rising nicely although, even though its cashflow payout ratio is low, we question why Taitron Components is paying out so much of its profit. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Taitron Components from a dividend perspective.

So while Taitron Components looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example - Taitron Components has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.