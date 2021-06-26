Only Three Days Left To Cash In On Air Products and Chemicals' (NYSE:APD) Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, Air Products and Chemicals investors that purchase the stock on or after the 30th of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 9th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.50 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$6.00 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Air Products and Chemicals has a trailing yield of 2.1% on the current share price of $288.54. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Air Products and Chemicals is paying out an acceptable 65% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the past year it paid out 147% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

While Air Products and Chemicals's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Air Products and Chemicals's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:APD Historic Dividend June 26th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Air Products and Chemicals's earnings per share have risen 14% per annum over the last five years. Earnings have been growing at a decent rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Air Products and Chemicals has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

Is Air Products and Chemicals worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share growth is a positive, and the company's payout ratio looks normal. However, we note Air Products and Chemicals paid out a much higher percentage of its free cash flow, which makes us uncomfortable. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of Air Products and Chemicals's dividend merits.

So if you want to do more digging on Air Products and Chemicals, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Air Products and Chemicals you should know about.

