INTC

Only Six Dow Components With Recent Insider Buying, INTC is One of Them

January 23, 2023 — 11:03 am EST

The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique inside view into the business, so when these insiders make purchases, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason for a company insider to choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. Within the 30 components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, only six companies have experienced such buying over the trailing six month period, one of which was Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where an investment totaling $749.8K invested across 2 purchases was made by CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger. Click Here to Learn Which Other Five Dow Components Also Had Recent Insider Buying »

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/24/2022 Patrick P. Gelsinger CEO 14,800 $33.86 $501,153.16
10/31/2022 Patrick P. Gelsinger CEO 8,830 $28.16 $248,646.62

Gelsinger's average cost works out to $31.73/share. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) and achieve a cost basis lower than Gelsinger, with shares changing hands as low as $29.18 per share. Shares of Intel Corp were changing hands at $29.78 at last check, trading up about 1.7% on Monday. The chart below shows the one year performance of INTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Intel Corp Chart

Looking at the chart above, INTC's low point in its 52 week range is $24.59 per share, with $52.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.78.

The current annualized dividend paid by Intel Corp is $1.46/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 11/04/2022. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for INTC, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 5.0% annualized yield is likely to continue.

INTC+Dividend+History+Chart

Click here to find out which other top insider buys by company directors you need to know about »

