Only Seven Dow Components With Recent Insider Buying, DOW is One of Them

November 14, 2022 — 10:58 am EST

The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique inside view into the business, so when these insiders make purchases, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason for a company insider to choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. Within the 30 components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, only seven companies have experienced such buying over the trailing six month period, one of which was Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW), where an investment totaling $42.6K invested across 2 purchases was made by Director Debra L. Dial. Click Here to Learn Which Other Six Dow Components Also Had Recent Insider Buying »

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/01/2022 Debra L. Dial Director 400 $52.41 $20,962.00
10/26/2022 Debra L. Dial Director 450 $48.09 $21,640.01

Dial's average cost works out to $50.12/share. Shares of Dow Inc were changing hands at $52.59 at last check, trading down about 1.1% on Monday. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Dow Inc Chart

Looking at the chart above, DOW's low point in its 52 week range is $42.91 per share, with $71.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.59.

The current annualized dividend paid by Dow Inc is $2.8/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 11/29/2022. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for DOW, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 5.3% annualized yield is likely to continue.

DOW+Dividend+History+Chart

Click here to find out which other top insider buys by company directors you need to know about »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
