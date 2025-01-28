Markets
UNH

Only Seven Dow Components With Recent Insider Buying, UNH is One of Them

January 28, 2025 — 11:16 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique inside view into the business, so when these insiders make purchases, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason for a company insider to choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. Within the 30 components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, only seven companies have experienced such buying over the trailing six month period, one of which was UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where an investment totaling $511.6K was made by Director Timothy Patrick Flynn. Click Here to Learn Which Other Six Dow Components Also Had Recent Insider Buying »

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
01/17/2025 Timothy Patrick Flynn Director 1,000 $511.57 $511,575.00

Flynn's average cost works out to $511.57/share. Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc were changing hands at $540.64 at last check, trading off about 0.3% on Tuesday. The chart below shows the one year performance of UNH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

UnitedHealth Group Inc Chart

Looking at the chart above, UNH's low point in its 52 week range is $436.38 per share, with $630.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $540.64.

The current annualized dividend paid by UnitedHealth Group Inc is $8.4/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 12/09/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for UNH, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 1.6% annualized yield is likely to continue.

UNH+Dividend+History+Chart

Click here to find out which other top insider buys by company directors you need to know about »

