Only one FTSE 100 company to go ex-div on Dec 5

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Next NXT.L is the only FTSE 100 .FTSE company that will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for its latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.29 points off the UK blue-chip index.
Among FTSE 250 .FTMC companies going ex-dividend are:
|
COMPANY
RIC
DIVIDEND (pence)
AVI GLOBAL TST
AGT.L
0.86
ALLIANCE TRUST
ATST.L
0.62
BABCOCK INTL
BAB.L
1.93
BRITVIC
BVIC.L
3.07
BIG YELLOW GRP
BYG.L
1.12
CALEDONIA INV
CLDN.L
0.29
FIDELITY SPECIAL
FSV.L
0.52
HOMESERVE
HSV.L
0.85
INTERMEDIATE CAP
ICP.L
2.23
INVESTEC
INVP.L
3.9
LONDONMETRIC
LMPL.L
0.69
MEDICLINIC
MDCM.L
0.67
PAYPOINT
PAYP.L
0.73
PETS AT HOME
PETSP.L
0.63
PERSONAL ASSETS
PNL.L
0.18
ROYAL MAIL R
RMG.L
3.67
TEMPLETON EMERGE
TEM.L
1
TEMPLE BAR INV
TMPL.L
0.39
TR PROPERTY INV
TRY.L
0.88
