Only one FTSE 100 company to go ex-div on Dec 5

By Joice Alves

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Next NXT.L is the only FTSE 100 .FTSE company that will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for its latest dividend payout.

According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.29 points off the UK blue-chip index.

Among FTSE 250 .FTMC companies going ex-dividend are:

COMPANY

RIC

DIVIDEND (pence)

AVI GLOBAL TST

AGT.L

0.86

ALLIANCE TRUST

ATST.L

0.62

BABCOCK INTL

BAB.L

1.93

BRITVIC

BVIC.L

3.07

BIG YELLOW GRP

BYG.L

1.12

CALEDONIA INV

CLDN.L

0.29

FIDELITY SPECIAL

FSV.L

0.52

HOMESERVE

HSV.L

0.85

INTERMEDIATE CAP

ICP.L

2.23

INVESTEC

INVP.L

3.9

LONDONMETRIC

LMPL.L

0.69

MEDICLINIC

MDCM.L

0.67

PAYPOINT

PAYP.L

0.73

PETS AT HOME

PETSP.L

0.63

PERSONAL ASSETS

PNL.L

0.18

ROYAL MAIL R

RMG.L

3.67

TEMPLETON EMERGE

TEM.L

1

TEMPLE BAR INV

TMPL.L

0.39

TR PROPERTY INV

TRY.L

0.88

(Reporting by Joice Alves)

((Joice.Alves@thomsonreuters.com; +442075422345; Reuters Messaging: joice.alves.reuters.com@reuters.net))

