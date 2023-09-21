Only one bidder left for Pakistan Steel Mills - caretaker privatisation minister

KARACHI, Pakistan, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Three out four parties from China that qualified to potentially acquire Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) are no longer interested in the transaction, Pakistan's caretaker privatisation minister said during a press conference on Thursday.

"We are now confronted with a single bidder situation for Pakistan Steel Mills," said the minister.

