Only Frugal People Can Relate to These 6 Scenarios

Though some may say it takes a bit of a tightwad, in all honesty, it takes a unique (and financially committed) person to face the intentional daily challenges of a frugal lifestyle. Whether you’re living the cheap life by choice or necessity, there are a few circumstances only frugal people will ever understand.

Depending on how invested you are in living within your means, you’ll either be coined a good manager of your money or an eccentric cheapskate. Either way, if you’re always finding new ways to stretch your dollar, here are a few situations with which you can empathize.

1. Accidentally Re-Gifting to the Original Gifter

The holiday season is upon you, and though “receive, reject, regift” is a mantra you abide by, sometimes the lack of thought will be noticed more if you re-gift a present to the person who gave it to you. Even if you’re the Santa Claus of last year’s gifts and you dole the goods out freely, this scenario will force you to comment on how you two have impeccable taste. But if the receiver is onto you, a silent exit is also acceptable.

2. Losing Friends Because You Split the Check to the Cent

You’re a champion of fairness and frugality, even if that means accounting for every single fry you nibbled on from the community appetizer. You won’t pay less — or more — than you consumed, and you pride yourself on keeping the bill square. Your friends, however, see it differently — especially when you’ve spent an extra 20 minutes itemizing the check.

3. Your Friends Are Jealous of Your All-Carb Diet

Frugality is its own diet, and when pennies are too sparse for a low-flavor meal, you turn to freebies at the table, like water and bread. You’re perfectly content noshing on the rolls for the table, and you find it a good business strategy to fill up on bread. In fact, you’re so good at saving money that your friends salivate at your all-carb diet, while they’ve paid top dollar for a paltry salad.

4. Choosing To Be Sick All Year To Avoid Your Copay

Knowing your frugal habits, you’ve probably signed up for a health insurance plan with the lowest premium and highest deductible and copays. That’s savvy financially, but risky health-wise.

It’s fine if you’re at tip-top health, but when a flu bug gets around, you’d rather let the ship go down than shell out a few bucks for a check-up and treatment. You’re the Typhoid Mary of your office, but hey, at least you’ve kept that $50 in your checking account.

5. Holding Up the Checkout Line Because Your Coupon Stacking Scheme Failed

Before stepping into a retail store, you’re armed with your arsenal of coupons, usually giddy with the thought of double (or triple) stacking benefits to be able to walk out with a cart full of items discounted by 90%. However, sometimes the register catches onto your expertly played game and puts a roadblock on your discount. The moans, groans and eye-rolling of patrons waiting in line behind you are almost music to your ears, as you muscle your way to the store manager to push for the full discount.

6. Pretending To Be Drunk at Happy Hour but Really Only Drinking Water

Whether it’s this year’s mandatory holiday party or next year’s resolution to be more social, no one likes a wet blanket at celebratory events. Alcoholic beverages don’t come cheap, though.

Fortunately, you’ve got an extravagant personality and can put on a really great show with the help of a little H 2 O. Who says you can’t have fun sober?

Jennifer Calonia contributed to the reporting for this article.

