Only Fourteen Dow Components With Recent Insider Buying, TRV is One of Them

The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique inside view into the business, so when these insiders make purchases, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason for a company insider to choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. Within the 30 components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, only fourteen companies have experienced such buying over the trailing six month period, one of which was Travelers Companies Inc (Symbol: TRV), where an investment totaling $79.4K was made by Director Philip T. Ruegger III.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/28/2020 Philip T. Ruegger III Director 670 $118.54 $79,421.80

Ruegger III's average cost works out to $118.54/share. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Travelers Companies Inc (Symbol: TRV) and achieve a cost basis lower than Ruegger III, with shares changing hands as low as $112.52 per share. It should be noted that Ruegger III has collected $0.82/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 4.4% on their purchase from a total return basis. Shares of Travelers Companies Inc were changing hands at $114.23 at last check, trading up about 2.8% on Wednesday. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRV's low point in its 52 week range is $76.99 per share, with $155.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $114.23.

The current annualized dividend paid by Travelers Companies Inc is $3.4/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 06/09/2020. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for TRV, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 3.1% annualized yield is likely to continue.

