Only Fourteen Dow Components With Recent Insider Buying, CVX is One of Them

The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique inside view into the business, so when these insiders make purchases, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason for a company insider to choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. Within the 30 components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, only fourteen companies have experienced such buying over the trailing six month period, one of which was Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where an investment totaling $599K was made by Director Charles W. Moorman.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/28/2020 Charles W. Moorman Director 6,551 $91.43 $598,982.82

Moorman's average cost works out to $91.43/share. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) and achieve a cost basis lower than Moorman, with shares changing hands as low as $90.18 per share. It should be noted that Moorman has collected $1.29/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently up 0.0% on their purchase from a total return basis. Shares of Chevron Corporation were changing hands at $91.84 at last check, trading up about 2.6% on Wednesday. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVX's low point in its 52 week range is $51.60 per share, with $127 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $91.84.

The current annualized dividend paid by Chevron Corporation is $5.16/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 05/18/2020. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for CVX, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 5.8% annualized yield is likely to continue.

