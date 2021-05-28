Only Four Days Left To Cash In On Mosaic's (NYSE:MOS) Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase Mosaic's shares before the 2nd of June in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 17th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.075 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.20 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Mosaic has a trailing yield of approximately 0.8% on its current stock price of $35.99. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Mosaic's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Mosaic can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Mosaic is paying out just 7.4% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 15% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Mosaic's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:MOS Historic Dividend May 28th 2021

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That explains why we're not overly excited about Mosaic's flat earnings over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Mosaic has lifted its dividend by approximately 4.1% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Mosaic for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been flat, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend gets cut. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Mosaic (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

