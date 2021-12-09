Only Four Days Left To Cash In On Macy's' (NYSE:M) Dividend

It looks like Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Macy's' shares before the 14th of December in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 3rd of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.15 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.60 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Macy's stock has a trailing yield of around 2.2% on the current share price of $27.34. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Macy's's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Macy's has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Macy's paid out just 5.5% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. The good news is it paid out just 5.9% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

NYSE:M Historic Dividend December 9th 2021

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. So we're not too excited that Macy's's earnings are down 2.8% a year over the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Macy's has delivered 12% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

Final Takeaway

Is Macy's worth buying for its dividend? Macy's has comfortably low cash and profit payout ratios, which may mean the dividend is sustainable even in the face of a sharp decline in earnings per share. Still, we consider declining earnings to be a warning sign. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Macy's from a dividend perspective.

So while Macy's looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example, we've found 5 warning signs for Macy's (1 is concerning!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

