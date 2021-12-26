Only Four Days Left To Cash In On loanDepot's (NYSE:LDI) Dividend

Readers hoping to buy loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, loanDepot investors that purchase the stock on or after the 31st of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of January.

The upcoming dividend for loanDepot is US$0.08 per share. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether loanDepot's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. loanDepot has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 1.0% of its income after tax. loanDepot paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow last year. That's typically a bad combination and - if this were more than a one-off - not sustainable.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:LDI Historic Dividend December 26th 2021

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. loanDepot's earnings per share plummeted 30% over the past year,which is rarely good news for the dividend.

This is loanDepot's first year of paying a dividend, which is exciting for shareholders - but it does mean there's no dividend history to examine.

The Bottom Line

Has loanDepot got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? loanDepot's earnings per share are down sharply over the last year, although we note that it is paying out a low fraction of its earnings. Ordinarily we wouldn't be too concerned about a one-year decline, but the -6.2% drop in earnings per share is enough to make us think twice. It doesn't appear an outstanding opportunity, but could be worth a closer look.

However if you're still interested in loanDepot as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with loanDepot. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with loanDepot (including 2 which make us uncomfortable).

