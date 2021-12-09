Only Four Days Left To Cash In On JOANN's (NASDAQ:JOAN) Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase JOANN's shares before the 14th of December in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 29th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.10 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.40 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, JOANN has a trailing yield of 3.8% on the current stock price of $10.57. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. JOANN has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 9.7% of its income after tax. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. JOANN paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow last year. That's typically a bad combination and - if this were more than a one-off - not sustainable.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. JOANN's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 6.5% a year over the previous five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

We'd also point out that JOANN issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. Trying to grow the dividend while issuing large amounts of new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill.

Given that JOANN has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

To Sum It Up

Is JOANN worth buying for its dividend? JOANN's earnings per share have fallen noticeably and, although it paid out less than half its profit as dividends last year, it paid out a disconcertingly high percentage of its cashflow, which is not a great combination. It's not that we think JOANN is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

So if you're still interested in JOANN despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for JOANN that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

