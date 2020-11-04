Only Four Days Left To Cash In On International Business Machines' (NYSE:IBM) Dividend

Readers hoping to buy International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. If you purchase the stock on or after the 9th of November, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 10th of December.

International Business Machines's next dividend payment will be US$1.63 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$6.52 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, International Business Machines stock has a trailing yield of around 5.7% on the current share price of $114.16. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. International Business Machines is paying out an acceptable 73% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether International Business Machines generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 46% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that International Business Machines's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:IBM Historic Dividend November 4th 2020

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're discomforted by International Business Machines's 11% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, International Business Machines has increased its dividend at approximately 11% a year on average. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

To Sum It Up

Is International Business Machines worth buying for its dividend? The payout ratios are within a reasonable range, implying the dividend may be sustainable. Declining earnings are a serious concern, however, and could pose a threat to the dividend in future. Overall, it's hard to get excited about International Business Machines from a dividend perspective.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with International Business Machines, you should know about the other risks facing this business. For example - International Business Machines has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

