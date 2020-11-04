Only Four Days Left To Cash In On Fresh Del Monte Produce's (NYSE:FDP) Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. You can purchase shares before the 9th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 4th of December.

Fresh Del Monte Produce's next dividend payment will be US$0.10 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.40 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Fresh Del Monte Produce has a trailing yield of 1.8% on the current share price of $21.97. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Fresh Del Monte Produce can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Its dividend payout ratio is 81% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. The good news is it paid out just 15% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:FDP Historic Dividend November 4th 2020

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Fresh Del Monte Produce's 29% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Fresh Del Monte Produce has delivered an average of 7.2% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. Fresh Del Monte Produce is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Fresh Del Monte Produce? We're not enthused by the declining earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within a reasonable range, meaning it may not be at imminent risk of a dividend cut. To summarise, Fresh Del Monte Produce looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

So if you want to do more digging on Fresh Del Monte Produce, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with Fresh Del Monte Produce and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

