Only Four Days Left To Cash In On Dover Motorsports' (NYSE:DVD) Dividend

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 7th of May will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of June.

Dover Motorsports's upcoming dividend is US$0.04 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.08 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Dover Motorsports has a trailing yield of 3.6% on the current share price of $2.24. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Dover Motorsports's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Dover Motorsports has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Dover Motorsports's payout ratio is modest, at just 34% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Dover Motorsports generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Dover Motorsports paid out more free cash flow than it generated - 122%, to be precise - last year, which we think is concerningly high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

Dover Motorsports does have a large net cash position on the balance sheet, which could fund large dividends for a time, if the company so chose. Still, smart investors know that it is better to assess dividends relative to the cash and profit generated by the business. Paying dividends out of cash on the balance sheet is not long-term sustainable.

Dover Motorsports paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Dover Motorsports's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Dover Motorsports earnings per share are up 7.2% per annum over the last five years. Earnings have been growing at a steady rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, nine years ago, Dover Motorsports has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.0% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Dover Motorsports for the upcoming dividend? Dover Motorsports has seen its earnings per share grow steadily and paid out less than half its profit over the last year. Unfortunately, its dividend was not well covered by free cash flow. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Dover Motorsports today.

So if you want to do more digging on Dover Motorsports, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Dover Motorsports and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

