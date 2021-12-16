Only Four Days Left To Cash In On Broadcom's (NASDAQ:AVGO) Dividend

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Broadcom's shares before the 21st of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$4.10 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$16.40 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Broadcom has a trailing yield of approximately 2.6% on its current stock price of $639.86. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Broadcom's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Broadcom can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Broadcom paid out 102% of its earnings, which is more than we're comfortable with, unless there are mitigating circumstances. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 46% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's good to see that while Broadcom's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:AVGO Historic Dividend December 16th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Broadcom has grown its earnings rapidly, up 22% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Broadcom has delivered an average of 48% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Is Broadcom an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's good to see earnings per share growing and low cashflow payout ratio, although we're uncomfortable with Broadcom's paying out such a high percentage of its profit. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

So while Broadcom looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example - Broadcom has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

