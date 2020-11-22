Only Four Days Left To Cash In On Bank of Hawaii's (NYSE:BOH) Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. If you purchase the stock on or after the 27th of November, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 14th of December.

Bank of Hawaii's next dividend payment will be US$0.67 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$2.68 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Bank of Hawaii stock has a trailing yield of around 3.6% on the current share price of $73.92. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Bank of Hawaii can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Bank of Hawaii paid out 63% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:BOH Historic Dividend November 22nd 2020

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Bank of Hawaii, with earnings per share up 2.8% on average over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Bank of Hawaii has increased its dividend at approximately 4.1% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Bank of Hawaii? Earnings per share have been growing at a reasonable rate, and the company is paying out a bit over half its earnings as dividends. We're unconvinced on the company's merits, and think there might be better opportunities out there.

So if you want to do more digging on Bank of Hawaii, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Bank of Hawaii that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

