Only Electric Autos in 10 Years' Time?

The world’s auto producers and consumers are in the throes of a profound structural change, one brought to them by top-down government policy, says Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank. He goes on to say in his recent economic outlook, Government actors are actively spurring a more rapid adoption of electric vehicles. In turn, they are spurring on the latest info tech sector technologies; in chips, in computer software, and in chemical battery-charging. He’s here with me now.

1. You say this is causing a factory floor revolution -- across all of the world’s automakers. So are you referring to a structural change in the way this industry will conduct business going forward?

2. Does this also go to climate change initiatives an economic globalization somehow?

3. What does this mean for consumers and our economy going forward?

4. Will what happens regarding this sector have material impact on any U.S. economic slowdown this year?

5. You wrote on Monday of this week “the slate of macro data coming out this week can show us just how much the latest market movements make -- both U.S. and global recessions more likely”. So what’s your thinking on recession based on that data?

6. Some have said that recessions odds have spike after Fed Chairman Powell’s remarks last week. Do you agree or disagree?

7. Could the FOMC be overdoing it?

8. Just how resilient do you think the global economy and markets are?

9. On the Zacks Strong Buy large cap stock list are Meta Platforms META, Novo Nordisk NVO and Salesforce CRM.

Our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, on structural change in the auto industry and the global economy. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.