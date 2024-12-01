Only 5 Years Away From Claiming Social Security? Do This Now

Deciding when to claim Social Security benefits is one of the most important financial decisions you’ll make ahead of retirement. You can claim benefits as early as age 62, but you’re almost always better off waiting until full retirement age or later because you’ll get a bigger monthly check throughout your retirement.

No matter which age you settle on, if you expect to claim Social Security in five years, there are several important steps to take right now.

Set Up Your Account

The first thing you should do is set up a Social Security account. This will be your primary information source in terms of determining your expected benefits based on your work history, earnings record, and when you want to start collecting benefits. Your 35 highest-earning years will determine your monthly payment.

The one thing you don’t want to do is delay things until the last minute. You can do yourself a big favor by starting the process early, according to Steve Chen, founder and CEO of Boldin, a financial planning platform that can help you strategize a retirement plan.

“Those who are five or more years away from retirement have a critical element in their favor: time,” Chen said. “They have enough distance to create a detailed plan and make informed decisions and changes, like saving more or adjusting their spending habits. They also have enough time to contemplate best and worst case scenarios for the future, whether it’s longevity during a strong economy or health challenges amid inflation and low investment returns.”

Calculate Your Expenses

One of his top recommendations is to calculate your anticipated retirement expenses. This will help you determine the optimum time to file for Social Security and settle into retirement.

“Far too often, near-retirees focus on how much they have saved, rather than taking the time to calculate their anticipated retirement expenses and then plan backward to determine how much income they will need,” Chen said.

Review Your Earnings and Estimated Benefits

You can review your earnings and estimated benefits by visiting your “my Social Security” account on the Social Security Administration (SSA) website. It will provide a complete look at your earnings record on file at the SSA.

The website will also provide your estimated monthly payment based on your earnings so far and the expected claim date. If something looks wrong, contact the SSA. Also, double-check to make sure your expected benefits look accurate based on your earnings.

Maximize Your Retirement Savings

If you haven’t already done so, this is a good time to max out your retirement savings because chances are Social Security alone won’t be nearly enough to fund your retirement.

In 2024, The annual contribution limit is $23,000 for employees who participate in 401(k), 403(b) and most 457 plans, according to the IRS. The catch-up contribution limit for employees 50 and over is $7,500. The limit on annual contributions to an IRA is $7,000, with a $1,000 catch-up contribution if you’re 50 or older.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Only 5 Years Away From Claiming Social Security? Do This Now

