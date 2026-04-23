Only 2 Stocks Driving Explosive Earnings Growth in 2026 - NVDA & AVGO

Earnings growth is essential for any organization, regardless of size, because profitability determines long-term survival. Earnings are calculated by subtracting the cost of producing goods and services from a company’s revenues over a period. Earnings strongly influence share prices, with earnings expectations playing a major role.

On that note, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Broadcom Inc. AVGO are delivering strong and impressive earnings growth this year.

Earnings Estimates & Share Price Movements

We have frequently seen stock prices decline despite earnings growth or rally after an earnings decline. This is largely the result of a company’s earnings failing to meet market expectations.

Earnings estimates reflect analysts’ views on factors such as sales growth, product demand, the competitive industry environment, profit margins, and cost control. Consequently, earnings estimates are a valuable tool for making investment decisions. They also assist analysts in evaluating cash flow to determine a firm's fair value.

Thus, investors should be on the lookout for stocks ready to make a big move. Hence, investors need to buy stocks with a history of earnings growth, and are seeing a rise in quarterly and annual earnings estimates.

Screening Measures Using Research Wizard:

To shortlist stocks that have striking earnings growth and positive estimate revisions, we have added the following parameters:

Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2 (Only Zacks' 'Buys' and 'Strong Buys' are allowed. With the Zacks Rank proving itself to be one of the best rating systems out there, this is a great way to start things off.)

5-Year Historical EPS Growth (%) greater than X-Industry (stocks with a strong EPS growth history).

% Change EPS F(0)/F(-1) greater than or equal to 5 (companies that saw year-over-year earnings growth of 5% or more in the last reported fiscal).

% Change Q1 Estimates over the last 4 weeks greater than zero (stocks that have seen their current quarter earnings estimates revised higher in the last 4 weeks).

% Change F1 Estimates over the last 1 week greater than zero (stocks that have seen their annual earnings estimates revised higher in the last 1 week).

% Change F1 Estimates over the last 4 weeks greater than zero (stocks that have seen their annual earnings estimates revised higher in the last 4 weeks).

The above criteria narrowed the universe of around 7,839 stocks to only two. Here are the stocks:

NVIDIA

NVIDIA operates as a provider of large-scale AI infrastructure for data centers. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is nearly 69% (read more: NVIDIA vs. TSMC: One AI Stock Is a Clear Buy Right Now).

NVDA currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Broadcom

Broadcom designs and supplies semiconductor devices and infrastructure software worldwide. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 67.9%.

AVGO currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (read more: Beyond NVIDIA: 2 AI Chip Stocks Positioned for Big Upside in 2026).







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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.