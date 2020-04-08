Only 2 Dow Stocks Fell Today. Why Walmart and Disney Dropped.

The Dow is up 25% from its 52-week low close set on March 23. In fact, 28 of the 30 Dow stocks are in the green Wednesday.

28 out of 30 stocks in the Dow rose Wednesday. Stock in retail giant Walmart was one that finished in the red.

Stocks rallied Wednesday. The S&P 500 rose 3.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 780 points, or about 3.4%.

The Dow is now down about 17.9% year to date. The S&P is off 14.9%. The S&P is up 25% off its 52-week low. That, by some measures, is called a bull market. It is far too early, however, to declare an end to the Covid-19 bear market yet.

The Dow is up even more, rising almost 29% from its 52-week low close set on March 23. In fact, 28 of the 30 Dow stocks ended in the green Wednesday.

One of the two Dow stock down is Walmart (ticker: WMT). The drop is actually a small sign investors are feeling better about the path the Covid-19 outbreak will take. Walmart shares are up about 2% year to date. It’s only a small gain, but it is far better than the double digit declines of all major U.S. indexes. Investors, in recent weeks, have sought safety in essential retail names like Walmart and Costco Wholesale (COST), which have benefitted as U.S. consumers stock up to shelter-at-home. Costco shares are up about 4% year to date.

Disney (DIS) is the other Dow stock that dropped, closing down 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $101.07.

Raytheon Technologies (RTX), on the other hand, is the top gainer in the Dow for Wednesday. Raytheon Tech is the new name and ticker for United Technologies. Its shares are down about 29% year to date, worse than the market, but better than Boeing (BA) stock. Raytheon is a large Boeing supplier.

Boeing shares are down about 55% year to date. Boeing shares gained 3.7% Wednesday brining the week to date gain to 18%. The rally is another sign of optimism. Aerospace stocks have been hammered by the economic downturn induced by Covid-19. More than half of the commercial jet fleet is parked because people aren’t flying. Wall Street speculates it will take years for air traffic to return to 2019 levels.

Aerospace suppliers Barron’s tracks are still down more than 40% year to date.

United’s spun out elevator division Otis (OTIS) has started its life trading well. Shares are up from its $40 opening level to more than $44. The air conditioning division Carrier (CARR)—the other unit spun from old-United—is up more than 16% since its stock began trading in mid-March.

Write to Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.