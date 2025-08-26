Only 19 Companies Have More Money Than Elon Musk — Which Are Worth Investing In?

It’s true: There are some public companies that are worth more than Elon Musk. According to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires list, Musk’s net worth is around $342 billion.

Trending Now: Self-Made Millionaires Suggest 5 Stocks You Should Never Sell

Try This: 8 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

However, the small group of companies that are valued above this amount looks like they could be solid investments that are worth a second look.

Companies That Are Bigger Than Musk by Market Capitalization

Market capitalization is the total value of a publicly-traded company. Also referred to as market cap, this measure is useful for investors to quickly understand how large a company is and what can be worth more than others.

According to CompaniesMarketCap.com, the following 19 companies are worth more than Elon Musk’s net worth as of Aug. 18, 2025:

NVIDIA : $4.44 trillion

: $4.44 trillion Microsoft : $3.84 trillion

: $3.84 trillion Apple : $3.43 trillion

: $3.43 trillion Saudi Aramco : $2.88 trillion

: $2.88 trillion Amazon : $2.47 trillion

: $2.47 trillion Alphabet (Google) : $2.46 trillion

: $2.46 trillion Meta Platforms: $1.35 trillion

$1.35 trillion Berkshire Hathaway: $900 billion

$900 billion Eli Lilly & Co: $860 billion

$860 billion TSMC (Taiwan semiconductor): $760 billion

$760 billion Broadcom: $730 billion

$730 billion Visa: $570 billion

$570 billion JPMorgan Chase: $550 billion

$550 billion Novo Nordisk: $550 billion

$550 billion Mastercard: $510 billion

$510 billion Exxon Mobil: $485 billion

$485 billion Tencent: $475 billion

$475 billion UnitedHealth Group: $470 billion

$470 billion Walmart: $465 billion

For You: I Asked ChatGPT What the Stock Market Will Look Like in 100 Days — Here’s What It Said

Which Ones Are Worth Investing In?

The truth is that any one of these companies may be worth investing in, but it will ultimately depend on your goals. When you look at this list, some of these are heavily skewed towards finance, technology and retail giants. Of course, there is the exception with companies like UnitedHealth Group and Exxon Mobile.

When deciding what would work best for you, it’s important to assess factors like your financial goals and risk tolerance. Some of these companies may have experienced high growth, for example, and could mean that you have the potential to earn higher returns.

But higher returns could mean that the stock could lose more in value.

There’s also the consideration of how much a stock price will cost. Individual stocks for these companies may cost more. Plus, you’re placing more risk if you’re only purchasing one company stock. But there are ways to invest in these companies with somewhat less of a risk.

How To Invest in These Companies Without Going All-In on One Stock

There are several ways you can still invest in these companies with owning individual stocks:

Index-based ETFs: There are index funds that mimic the returns you get from indexes like the S&P 500 or Nasdaq Composite Index. It includes all of these companies and spreads out risk across hundreds of stocks.

There are index funds that mimic the returns you get from indexes like the S&P 500 or Nasdaq Composite Index. It includes all of these companies and spreads out risk across hundreds of stocks. Sector-focused funds: There are funds that focus on specific industries like technology, healthcare and even semiconductors that will weigh their funds more heavily on companies like Apple, NVIDIA and Microsoft.

There are funds that focus on specific industries like technology, healthcare and even semiconductors that will weigh their funds more heavily on companies like Apple, NVIDIA and Microsoft. Fractional shares: Most brokerage platforms now allow you to buy fractional shares, or the ability to purchase less than one share of a stock. That means you may still be able to invest in a single stock but at a much lower price tag. However, it may not be as diversified compared to the other two options.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Only 19 Companies Have More Money Than Elon Musk — Which Are Worth Investing In?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.